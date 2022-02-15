Head-To-Head Analysis: Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) and Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) and Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Apollo Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Apollo Investment pays out 67.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Apollo Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Apollo Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Investment has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.9% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.2% of Apollo Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Apollo Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and Apollo Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Apollo Investment $216.75 million 3.96 $111.86 million $1.85 7.28

Apollo Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and Apollo Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Apollo Investment 0 2 1 0 2.33

Apollo Investment has a consensus target price of $13.38, suggesting a potential downside of 0.71%. Given Apollo Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Apollo Investment is more favorable than Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and Apollo Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust N/A N/A N/A Apollo Investment 57.61% 9.11% 3.63%

Summary

Apollo Investment beats Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”). In addition, for tax purposes we have elected to be treated as a regulated investment company (”RIC”) under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (”the Code”). Our investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation. We invest in various forms of debt investments including senior secured loans, subordinated and mezzanine investments and/or equity in private middle-market companies. From time to time, we may also invest in the securities of public companies. Our portfolio is comprised primarily of investments in subordinated debt, sometimes referred to as mezzanine debt, and senior secured loans of private middle-market companies that, in the case of senior secured loans, generally are not broadly syndicated and whose aggregate tranche size is typically less than $300 million. From time to time, our portfolio also includes equi

