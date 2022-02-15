Head-To-Head Comparison: Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) vs. Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY)

Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY) and Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and Asensus Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigyn Therapeutics N/A -659.12% -188.39% Asensus Surgical -879.52% -30.34% -27.40%

Sigyn Therapeutics has a beta of -1.11, indicating that its stock price is 211% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asensus Surgical has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sigyn Therapeutics and Asensus Surgical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigyn Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Asensus Surgical 0 1 1 0 2.50

Asensus Surgical has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 444.22%. Given Asensus Surgical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Asensus Surgical is more favorable than Sigyn Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.2% of Asensus Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.5% of Sigyn Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Asensus Surgical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sigyn Therapeutics and Asensus Surgical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -$1.26 million N/A N/A Asensus Surgical $3.17 million 54.35 -$59.31 million ($0.34) -2.16

Sigyn Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Asensus Surgical.

Summary

Asensus Surgical beats Sigyn Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigyn Therapeutics

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company, which focuses on the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions that are precipitated by cytokine storm syndrome. The company was founded by James A. Joyce and Craig P. Roberts on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical, Inc. is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery. The Senhance Surgical System features as the first machine vision system for use in robotic surgery, which is powered by the new Intelligent Surgical Unit (ISU) that enables augmented intelligence in surgery and brings the benefits of digital laparoscopy to patients around the world while staying true to the principles of value-based healthcare. The company was founded by William N. Starling on August 19, 1988 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

