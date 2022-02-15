Head to Head Contrast: Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) versus Arcosa (NYSE:ACA)

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) and Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Fathom Digital Manufacturing alerts:

This table compares Fathom Digital Manufacturing and Arcosa’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fathom Digital Manufacturing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Arcosa $1.94 billion 1.13 $106.60 million $1.45 31.26

Arcosa has higher revenue and earnings than Fathom Digital Manufacturing.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fathom Digital Manufacturing and Arcosa, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fathom Digital Manufacturing 0 0 2 0 3.00 Arcosa 0 0 8 0 3.00

Fathom Digital Manufacturing presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 37.40%. Arcosa has a consensus price target of $67.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.84%. Given Arcosa’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arcosa is more favorable than Fathom Digital Manufacturing.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.7% of Fathom Digital Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Arcosa shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Arcosa shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fathom Digital Manufacturing and Arcosa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fathom Digital Manufacturing N/A N/A N/A Arcosa 3.59% 4.75% 3.11%

Summary

Arcosa beats Fathom Digital Manufacturing on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Company Profile

Altimar Acquisition Corp II entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc. engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects. The Energy Equipment manufactures and sells products for energy-related businesses, including structural wind towers, steel utility structures for electricity transmission and distribution, and storage and distribution containers. The Transportation Products segment covers the manufacture and sale of products for the inland waterway and rail transportation industries, including barges, barge-related products, axles, and couplers. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.