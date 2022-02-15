HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Stock Price Up 8.1%

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) rose 8.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.25 and last traded at $45.58. Approximately 2,097 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 299,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.16.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HHR shares. Bank of America raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of HeadHunter Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.78.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 124.46%. As a group, analysts expect that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. This is an increase from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. HeadHunter Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.17%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 2,249.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 405.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HHR)

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

