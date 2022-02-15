HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 21,538 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 77,171 shares.The stock last traded at $24.13 and had previously closed at $23.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average of $27.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.22 million, a P/E ratio of 104.13, a PEG ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.44.

In other HealthStream news, Director Frank Gordon purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 550.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

