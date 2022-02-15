HeartBout (HB) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $569.00

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 15th. One HeartBout coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HeartBout has a market cap of $47,380.07 and approximately $569.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HeartBout has traded down 49.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HeartBout

HeartBout (CRYPTO:HB) is a coin. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

