Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.29 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Herc in a research report issued on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $2.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.17. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Herc’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.48 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northcoast Research raised Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $144.18 on Monday. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $66.40 and a fifty-two week high of $203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.44.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.74 million. Herc had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Herc by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 26,084 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Herc by 110.5% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Herc by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,635,000 after buying an additional 14,758 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 10,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Herc by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after buying an additional 16,320 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

