Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HSKA. Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Heska in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Heska currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $267.17.

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $127.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 672.30 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.96 and a 200-day moving average of $206.27. Heska has a one year low of $122.82 and a one year high of $275.94.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.00 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSKA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Heska by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Heska during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Heska by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 233,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,654,000 after buying an additional 21,544 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Heska by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Heska by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,522,000 after buying an additional 28,291 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

