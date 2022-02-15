Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Hexcel posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 310%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HXL. Truist Financial upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 524.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Hexcel by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Hexcel by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HXL traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.25. 500,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,469. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.82. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 210.54%.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

