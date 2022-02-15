Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on February 28th

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

HFRO opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.13. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $12.15.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 291.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 14,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $401,000.

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

