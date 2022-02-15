HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 59 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,282 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,273,011,000 after buying an additional 439,970 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,048,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,139,891,000 after buying an additional 79,117 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $723,236,000 after buying an additional 83,375 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 893,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $578,242,000 after buying an additional 74,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 690,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,610,000 after buying an additional 72,858 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Laura Izurieta sold 6,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.94, for a total transaction of $4,176,354.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total transaction of $8,733,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,480 shares of company stock valued at $23,759,133. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $621.53 on Tuesday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $467.22 and a one year high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $658.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $653.33.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $780.00 price target (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Maxim Group upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $789.06.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

