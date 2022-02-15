HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,340,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,116 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 6,827.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 624,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,396,000 after buying an additional 615,731 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,357,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,488,000 after buying an additional 596,174 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chart Industries by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,091,000 after buying an additional 125,980 shares in the last quarter.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

Chart Industries stock opened at $117.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.29 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.65.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

