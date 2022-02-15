HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 32,588 Shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,588 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.71% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTIQ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 68.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Get VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of VTIQ opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.