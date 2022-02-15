HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 3,283 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Plains GP worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the second quarter worth about $134,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the second quarter worth about $137,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 131.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 16.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Plains GP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

PAGP opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.86 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.76. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is -327.27%.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

