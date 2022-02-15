Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.760-$3.920 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Highwoods Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Highwoods Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.40.

HIW opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.15. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.11. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $39.22 and a 1 year high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Highwoods Properties will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.82%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 133.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 20,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after buying an additional 140,488 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

