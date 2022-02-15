HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 945,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,192 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.58% of HollyFrontier worth $31,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 4.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,923,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,328,000 after purchasing an additional 540,076 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 60.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,088,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,538 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.8% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,064,000 after acquiring an additional 52,570 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 36.1% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,775,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,826,000 after acquiring an additional 470,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 14.2% during the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,144,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,925,000 after acquiring an additional 142,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFC stock opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.36. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52 week low of $27.17 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HFC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

