HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th.

HomeTrust Bancshares has increased its dividend by 450.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. HomeTrust Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 16.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HomeTrust Bancshares to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $30.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.15. The company has a market cap of $503.01 million, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.61. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 15,000 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 9,110 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $286,509.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,204,255 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTBI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HTBI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.