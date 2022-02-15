HOMIHELP (HOMI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.00

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded down 39.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded 42.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. HOMIHELP has a total market capitalization of $408,215.34 and $6.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOMIHELP coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000801 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00037962 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00105471 BTC.

About HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP is a coin. HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 coins. HOMIHELP’s official Twitter account is @homihelp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HOMIHELP is www.homihelp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homihelp is the communication bridge that fills the gap between the users' customers and their business. It provides omnichannel support tools for businesses to provide top class support for their customers. “

Buying and Selling HOMIHELP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOMIHELP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOMIHELP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

