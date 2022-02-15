Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.62

Hong Kong Television Network Limited (OTCMKTS:HKTVY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.62 and last traded at $18.62, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.62.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.50.
Hong Kong Television Network Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HKTVY)
