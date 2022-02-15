Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) to post earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Horizon Bancorp posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

HBNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

In other news, President James D. Neff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.01. 1,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,156. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Horizon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.22. The company has a market capitalization of $914.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.46%.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

