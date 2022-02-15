Horizon Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $3,107,426.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 463,616 shares of company stock valued at $35,025,867 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.08.

ADM opened at $76.12 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $78.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 11.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

