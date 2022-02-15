Horizon Investments LLC Buys New Shares in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 695 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,511 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,588,148,000 after purchasing an additional 115,129 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,102,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $833,059,000 after purchasing an additional 41,777 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,585,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $655,378,000 after acquiring an additional 417,077 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $457,599,000 after acquiring an additional 75,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 976,468 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $403,584,000 after acquiring an additional 21,703 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $391.35 on Tuesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $368.05 and a 1 year high of $463.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $403.09 and a 200 day moving average of $414.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COO shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.91.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.