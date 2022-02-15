Horizon Investments LLC Has $405,000 Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 28,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 26.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSX opened at $42.73 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.88 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.93, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.10.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 13,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $568,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,994,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,194 shares of company stock worth $3,031,993. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

