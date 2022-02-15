Horizon Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,073,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,326,000 after acquiring an additional 981,275 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,048,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599,663 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,141,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,303,000 after acquiring an additional 233,810 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,107,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $988,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,552 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano bought 10,091 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $968,937.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 158,031 shares worth $16,195,524. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock opened at $97.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.68. The company has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FISV. Mizuho lowered their target price on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.10.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

