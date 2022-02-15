Horizon Investments LLC Invests $313,000 in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 420 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 812.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $96,000. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BIO. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSE BIO opened at $620.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $673.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $733.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $547.22 and a twelve month high of $832.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $732.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.94 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 223.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

