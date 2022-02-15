Horizon Investments LLC Makes New $379,000 Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 12.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.0% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.2% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $86.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.36 and a 200-day moving average of $86.59. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $91.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.18.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $188,811.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $546,084 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

