Horizon Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Textron during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Textron by 418.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Textron during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Textron during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 29.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Shares of Textron stock opened at $68.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.83 and a 52 week high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Textron’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TXT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.