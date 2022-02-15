Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 56.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNVR. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,360,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,619,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,666,000 after buying an additional 1,062,934 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,618,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,198,000 after buying an additional 947,757 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 2,100.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 676,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,123,000 after buying an additional 646,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 155.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,015,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,759,000 after buying an additional 617,954 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $29.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 2,326 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $67,454.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas Powell sold 22,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $618,069.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,914. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNVR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

