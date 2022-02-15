Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys New Stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,911 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,075,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,889,000 after purchasing an additional 124,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in International Bancshares by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,341,000 after acquiring an additional 154,803 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in International Bancshares by 7.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,120,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,112,000 after acquiring an additional 77,190 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Bancshares by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,019,000 after acquiring an additional 32,186 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in International Bancshares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 737,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,724,000 after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $42.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.15. International Bancshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.06.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.31. This represents a yield of 2.7%. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

