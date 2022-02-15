Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 55.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,167 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,784 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 22,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 54.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,096,000 after buying an additional 114,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Trex by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,455,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,754,000 after buying an additional 68,431 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 8.7% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 156,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after buying an additional 12,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Trex by 9.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 620,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,440,000 after buying an additional 51,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TREX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.58.

In other news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $640,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TREX opened at $87.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.67 and a 200-day moving average of $112.13. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.76 and a 52 week high of $140.98.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.