Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $566,000 Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,430 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $185,000.

In related news, COO Jason Rickard sold 17,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $199,094.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $528,591.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,402 shares of company stock worth $1,928,520. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average is $12.27. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

