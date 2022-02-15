Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $604,000 Stock Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 61.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter valued at $114,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $71.06 on Tuesday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.78 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.67 and a beta of 1.05.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $108.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC upgraded The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.