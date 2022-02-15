Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in National Bank were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in National Bank during the third quarter valued at $200,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in National Bank during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in National Bank by 48.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in National Bank during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in National Bank by 16.1% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

In other National Bank news, EVP Brendan W. Zahl sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $77,197.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NBHC stock opened at $45.87 on Tuesday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $34.11 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.97.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. National Bank had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. National Bank’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.24%.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

