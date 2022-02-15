Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Graham in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jack A. Markell purchased 60 shares of Graham stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $570.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GHC opened at $590.95 on Tuesday. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $547.75 and a 52 week high of $685.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $598.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.58 per share. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Graham’s payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

