Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,037 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGP. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,948,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,923,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,355,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,129 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,416,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,829 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,724,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,124,000 after purchasing an additional 429,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGP opened at $38.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.65. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52-week low of $31.81 and a 52-week high of $43.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.56%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MGP shares. Macquarie cut MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.70.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

