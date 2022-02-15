Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 11,430 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,430 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,811,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,716,000 after buying an additional 53,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,471,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,883,000 after buying an additional 920,868 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3,037.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 418,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after buying an additional 405,520 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $110,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $528,591.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,520. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23.

IRWD has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

