Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,167 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,784 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 113,161 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 427.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 49,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 40,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. B. Riley increased their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.58.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $87.14 on Tuesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.76 and a fifty-two week high of $140.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Trex news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $640,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

