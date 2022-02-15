Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.39 Billion

Brokerages expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to announce sales of $23.39 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Humana’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.61 billion. Humana reported sales of $20.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year sales of $92.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.98 billion to $93.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $100.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $97.30 billion to $104.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.30) earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.13.

HUM stock traded down $4.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $419.64. The company had a trading volume of 720,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,809. Humana has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The company has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $424.14 and a 200 day moving average of $423.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 885.7% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

