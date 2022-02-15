Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors decreased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,531,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 731,302 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 1.97% of Humana worth $985,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 9.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 4.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in shares of Humana by 2,055.0% during the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 20,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 19,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock opened at $419.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $423.88 and its 200-day moving average is $423.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.30) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $483.13.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

