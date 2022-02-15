Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will announce $1.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65 billion. Huntington Bancshares reported sales of $1.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year sales of $6.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $6.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.09 billion to $7.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Huntington Bancshares.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays cut Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.07.

Shares of HBAN traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,167,300. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average is $15.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

In related news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $303,815.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,595 shares of company stock valued at $568,218 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,458,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,102,610,000 after acquiring an additional 19,606,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 158.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,940,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,976,000 after purchasing an additional 17,744,503 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,648,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 59.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,047,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,110,000. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.