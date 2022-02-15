Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Posts Earnings Results

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

HUN opened at $36.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.40. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $38.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.13%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Huntsman stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,833,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907,578 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.83% of Huntsman worth $48,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUN. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

