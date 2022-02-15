Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Sets New 52-Week High at $103.53

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $103.53 and last traded at $103.42, with a volume of 6508 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.13.

H has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Macquarie raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.59. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 46,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $4,369,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $71,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 49,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,071. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 15.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,392,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,800,000 after buying an additional 705,468 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.0% in the second quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,386,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,675,000 after buying an additional 88,840 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 30.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,715,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,380,000 after buying an additional 638,658 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 11.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,650,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,257,000 after buying an additional 171,553 shares during the period. 44.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

