Hydro One Limited to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hydro One in a research report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on H. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hydro One to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.54.

Shares of Hydro One stock opened at C$32.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$31.29. Hydro One has a 12-month low of C$26.38 and a 12-month high of C$33.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.77. The firm has a market cap of C$19.28 billion and a PE ratio of 20.02.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

