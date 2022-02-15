I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. I-Mab is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on I-Mab in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, I-Mab presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.85.

NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $24.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.02. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $85.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,718,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of I-Mab by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,193,000 after buying an additional 100,726 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,911,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of I-Mab by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 943,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,178,000 after buying an additional 413,106 shares in the last quarter. 45.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

