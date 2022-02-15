IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.25 target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $2.75. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IAG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, raised their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

NYSE:IAG opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.82. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.9% in the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,514,441 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after buying an additional 130,935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,457,282 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 321,548 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 492,208 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 152,577 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 54,366 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,097,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,986,000 after buying an additional 121,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

