iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. iBio had a negative net margin of 1,133.19% and a negative return on equity of 33.06%.

NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of -5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 11.02, a current ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. iBio has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $2.50.

Get iBio alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iBio by 19.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 116,698 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iBio by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 129,809 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of iBio by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 262,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 173,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iBio by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 57,941 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iBio by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 28,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

IBIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised iBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on iBio in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company.

About iBio

iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. Its pipeline include idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, systemic sclerosis, and scleroderma. The firm operates through the Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing segments. The company was founded by Robert B.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.