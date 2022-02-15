Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Trading 15.1% Higher

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX)’s share price traded up 15.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.56 and last traded at $18.40. 3,235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 94,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icosavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Get Icosavax alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.45.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 million. Research analysts expect that Icosavax Inc will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Icosavax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Icosavax by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Icosavax by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Icosavax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

About Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Icosavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icosavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.