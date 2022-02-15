Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Trading Up 11.1%

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s stock price was up 11.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 217,113 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,314,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IDEX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Ideanomics in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ideanomics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The company has a market cap of $549.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 108.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alfred Poor bought 62,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $74,940.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDEX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,859,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Ideanomics by 2,055.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,876,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511,464 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,604,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ideanomics by 1,197.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,660,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Ideanomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

