II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) – B. Riley decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for II-VI in a report released on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on II-VI from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on II-VI from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered II-VI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.31.

IIVI opened at $67.65 on Monday. II-VI has a one year low of $54.35 and a one year high of $93.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.16 and its 200-day moving average is $63.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 3,861.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 172,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 167,898 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 86,136 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new position in II-VI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,576,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in II-VI by 454.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 67,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,799,000. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $25,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $951,270 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

