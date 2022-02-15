IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Short Interest Down 58.6% in January

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,200 shares, a decrease of 58.6% from the January 15th total of 409,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 699,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCC. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of IM Cannabis by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 692,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 276,554 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of IM Cannabis by 24.6% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,337,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after buying an additional 263,900 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IM Cannabis in the second quarter worth $932,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of IM Cannabis by 37.6% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 252,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 69,078 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of IM Cannabis by 37.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 244,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 66,752 shares during the period. 13.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IM Cannabis alerts:

Shares of IMCC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.25. 155,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,472. IM Cannabis has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $11.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $11.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. IM Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 60.79%. Equities analysts forecast that IM Cannabis will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

IMCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins dropped their target price on IM Cannabis from C$10.25 to C$9.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IM Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

IM Cannabis Company Profile

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IM Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IM Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.